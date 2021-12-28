RESULTS: December 2021 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 375 out of 694 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Davao, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this December 2021.

The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, Chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

From February 2 to February 3, 2021, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the December 2021 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the December 2021 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com