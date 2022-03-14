RESULTS: March 2022 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Exam

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 21 out of 51 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Cebu this March.

The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, Chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga, and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente, Members.

The results were released in one working day from the last day of examination.

The top-performing schools in the March 2022 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinee who garnered the highest place in the March 2022 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination is:

The performance of schools in the March 2022 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

Any discrepancy in the report is not intentional on the part of the Commission, but rather due to miscoding of school codes by the examinees themselves. Concerned schools may write the Commission for correction.

Below is the full list of successful examinees:

From April 20 to April 21, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com