RESULTS: October 2022 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 602 out of 1,142 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 602 out of 1,142 passed the Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2022.

The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente, members.

The results were released in two working days from the last day of examination.

On November 24, 25 and November 28, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the October 2022 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2022 Geodetic Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

