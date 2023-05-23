RESULTS: April 2023 Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3 out of 18 passed the Geodetic Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain and in Singapore this April 2023.
The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, Chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente, Members.
Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.
Check out the full list of passers here:
Check out the performance of schools here:
– Rappler.com
