RESULTS: April 2023 Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3 out of 18 passed the Geodetic Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain and in Singapore this April 2023.

The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, Chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

