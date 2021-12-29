RESULTS: December 2021 Geologist Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, December 29, that 79 out of 142 passed the Geologist Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Geology in Manila from December 27-29, 2021.

The members of the Board of Geology who gave the licensure examination are Benjamin S. Austria, Officer-In-Charge, and Elmer B. Billedo, Member.

The successful examinees who garnered the 4 highest places in the December 2021 Geologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

The three-day examination was held in PRC Manila premises using the Computer-Based Licensure Examination System and results were released on the last day of examination. From February 10-11, 2021, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, Notice of Admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com