RESULTS: July 2022 Interior Designer Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 266 out of 405 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 266 out of 405 passed the Interior Designer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Interior Design in Manila and Cebu this July 2022.

The members of the Board of Interior Design who gave the licensure examination are Sonia Santiago-Olivares, Chairman; Maria Carlota D. Hilvano and Vincent Louie V. Tan, members.

The results were released in 13 working days after the last day of examination.

From September 13 to September 16, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the July 2022 Interior Designer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the July 2022 Interior Designer Licensure Examination are the following:

– Rappler.com