RESULTS: January and March 2022 Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 314 out of 342 takers passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 314 out of 342 passed the Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Legazpi last December 9, 2021 (written) and January 4 to March 17, 2022 (Revalida).

The Board of Real Estate Service is composed of Ofelia C. Binag, chairman; Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan and Pilar M. Torres-Banaag (inhibited), members.

The results were released in six working days after the last day of examination.

From May 23 to May 26, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the December 2021 Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Below is the full list of the performance of schools:

– Rappler.com