RESULTS: June 2024 Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,156 out of 1,806 passed the Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,156 out of 1,806 passed the Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore this June 2024.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Elsie A. Tee, chairman; Hon. Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Hon. Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Hon. Zenaida C. Gagno, Hon. Marylou B. Ong, Hon. Merle L. Salvani and Hon. Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2024 Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com