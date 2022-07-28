RESULTS: July 2022 Landscape Architect Licensure Exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 74 out of 114 passed the Landscape Architect Licensure Examination given by the Board of Landscape Architecture in Manila and Cebu this July 2022.



The members of the Board of Landscape Architecture who gave the licensure examination are Paulo G. Alcazaren, Chairman, and Cecilia H. Tence, Member.



From August 30 to August 31, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The performance of schools in the July 2022 Landscape Architect Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

The top performing school in the July 2022 Landscape Architech Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

