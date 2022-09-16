RESULTS: September 2022 Librarian Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 113 out of 237 examinees passed the Librarian Licensure Examination. Congratulations to the passers!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 113 out of 237 passed the Librarian Licensure Examination given by the Board for Librarians in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, and Tuguegarao this September 2022.

The members of the Board for Librarians who gave the licensure examination are Yolanda C. Granda, Chairman and Lourdes T. David, Member.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

From September 29 to September 30, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps, and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the September 2022 Librarian Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the September 2022 Librarian Licensure Examination are the following:

Here is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com