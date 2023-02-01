RESULTS: January 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,980 out of 3,473 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,980 out of 3,473 passed the Licensure Examination for Architects given by the Board of Architecture headed by its chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac, with two other members, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente and Arch. Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc. The examination was held in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last January 25 and 27, 2023. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 01 dated January 23, 2023.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

On March 23-24 and March 27-31, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the January 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the January 2023 Licensure Examination for Architects are the following:

