RESULTS: December 2022 Licensure Examination for Criminologists

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 11,098 out of 33,489 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 11,098 out of 33,489 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Criminology last December 2022 in 23 testing centers all over the Philippines. The results of examination with respect to thirteen (13) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations and thirty (30) were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 02 dated January 19, 2023.

The Board of Criminology is composed of Hon. Ramil G. Gabao, Chairman; Hon. George O. Fernandez, Hon. Lani T. Palmones and Hon. Warren M. Corpuz, Members.

The results were released in thirty (30) working days from the last day of examination.

On March 6 – 10, March 13 – 17 and March 20 – 22, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the December 2022 Criminologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the December 2022 Criminologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

— Rappler.com