RESULTS: March 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 10,039 elementary teachers out of 20,567 examinees and 7,809 secondary teachers out of 18,717 examinees successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L.E.T.) given last March 27, 2022 in 24 testing centers all over the Philippines.

It is further announced that of the 10,039 elementary teacher passers, 246 are first timers and 9,793 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 2,194 passers are first timers and 5,615 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

The results of examination with respect to thirty-seven (37) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be open on the following dates:

YEAR 2022

May 17, 18, 19 & 20

May 23, 24, 25 & 26

May 27, 30, 31 & June 1

June 2, 3, 6 & 7

The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following:

Notice of Admission (for identification only); downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); two sets of documentary stamps; 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should PERSONALLY register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the March 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the March 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers are the following:

See the full list of passers and performance of schools below.

