RESULTS: September 2021 Licensure Exam for Teachers

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 4,883 elementary teachers out of 8,726 examinees (55.96%) and 10,318 secondary teachers out of 17,863 examinees (57.76%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L.E.T.) given on September 26, 2021, in 26 testing centers all over the Philippines. It is further announced that of the 4,883 elementary teacher passers, 3,908 are first-timers and 975 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 9,286 passers are first-timers and 1,032 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

The result of the examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending final determination of her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The top-performing schools in the September 2021 Licensure Examination for Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the September 2021 Licensure Examination for Teachers are the following:

Below is the full list of passers for the elementary level:

Below is the full list of passers for the secondary level:

The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following:

Notice of Admission (for identification only)

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag)

two sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com