RESULTS: April 2023 Licensure Examination for Midwives

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,210 out of 2,558 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,210 out of 2,558 passed the Licensure Examination for Midwives given by the Board of Midwifery in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this April 2023.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr., chairman; Lerma M. Valenzuela, Corazon F. Landicho, Lourdes S. Mangahas and Liwayway M. Piedad, members.

From May 15 to May 19, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the April 2023 Licensure Examination for Midwives as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2023 Licensure Examination for Midwives are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

– Rappler.com