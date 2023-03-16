RESULTS: March 2023 Licensure Examination for Physicians

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,573 out of 2,887 passed the examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,573 out of 2,887 passed the Physicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this March 2023. The result of examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending validation of the submitted documents.

The members of the Board of Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Godofreda V. Dalmacion, Chairman; Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Dr. Zenaida L. Antonio, Dr. Martha O. Nucum, Dr. Efren C. Laxamana and Dr. Joanna V. Remo, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days from the last day of examination.

On April 20, April 24 – 28, May 2 – 5 and May 8, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should

personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the March 2023 Physicians Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the March 2023 Physicians Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

– Rappler.com