RESULTS: March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

PRESS RELEASE: 24,819 elementary teachers out of 60,896 examinees and 48,005 secondary teachers out of 102,272 examinees successfully passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 24,819 elementary teachers out of 60,896 examinees (40.76%) and 48,005 secondary teachers out of 102,272 examinees (46.94%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) given last March 19, 2023 in 37 testing centers all over the Philippines. It is further announced that of the 24,819 elementary teacher passers, 19,390 are first timers and 5,429 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 39,890 passers are first timers and 8,115 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, members.

The results of examination with respect to six examinees were withheld for further validation of their submitted documents; and 25 examinees were withheld for final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be open on the following dates:

YEAR 2023

June 13-16, 19-23, 26-28 and 30, 2023

July 3-7, 10-14, 17-20, 2023

July 21, 24-28 and August 1-4, 7-11, 14-17, 2023

The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following: 1) Notice of Admission (for identification only); 2) downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; 3) two pieces passport-size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); 4) two sets of documentary stamps; 5) one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

Elementary level

Secondary level

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the March 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers are the following:

Elementary level

Secondary level

– Rappler.com