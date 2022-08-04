RESULTS: June 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announced on Thursday, August 4 that 8,667 elementary teachers out of 17,149 examinees (50.54%) and 10,193 secondary teachers out of 20,191 examinees (50.48%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L. E. T.) given last June 26, 2022 in 19 testing centers all over the Philippines. It is further announced that of the 8,667 elementary teacher passers, 290 are first timers and 8,377 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 695 passers are first-timers and 9,498 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

The results of the examination with respect to 28 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations, and 6 were withheld for further verification of documents submitted.

The top performing school in the June 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the June 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be open from August 17 to September 20, 2022.

The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following:

Notice of Admission (for identification only) Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal Two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag) Two sets of documentary stamps One piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com