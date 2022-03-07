RESULTS: February 2022 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Exam

PRESS RELEASE: 2,121 out of 3,780 pass the Mechanical Engineer licensure exam, while 52 out of 95 pass the Certified Plant Mechanic licensure exam

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,121 out of 3,780 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination and 52 out of 95 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, and Zamboanga last February.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, Chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja, and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, Members.

The results were released in five working days after the last day of examinations.

The top-performing schools in the February 2022 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top-performing schools in the February 2022 Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the February 2022 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the February 2022 Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of successful examinees:

On April 11-12, April 18-22, and April 25-26, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com