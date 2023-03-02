RESULTS: February 2023 Mechanical Engineers and Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 3,774 out of 6,070 passed the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination and 65 out of 90 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination. Congratulations to the passers!

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,774 out of 6,070 passed the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination and 65 out of 90 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban and Zamboanga last February 2023.

The result of the examination with respect to one examinee was withheld pending final determination of his/her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, members.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examinations.

On April 17-20, April 24-28, May 2-5 and May 8 – 9, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps, and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the February 2023 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing school in the February 2023 Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the February 2023 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the February 2023 Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

