RESULTS: April 2022 Midwife Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 733 out of 1,559 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given by the Board of Midwifery in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this April 2022.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination are Melchor C. Dela Cruz, Jr., Chairman; Lerma M. Valenzuela, Corazon F. Landicho, Lourdes S. Mangahas and Liwayway M. Piedad.

From May 10 to May 13, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the April 2022 Midwife Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the April 2022 Midwife Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the list of passers:

– Rappler.com