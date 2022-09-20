RESULTS: September 2022 Mining Engineer Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 53 out of 389 passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination administered last August and September 2022

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, September 20, that 253 out of 389 passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Mining Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi last August and September 2022.

The Board of Mining Engineering is composed of Ramon N. Santos, Chairman; Rufino B. Bomasang and Augusto C. Villaluna, Members.

The top-performing schools in the August and September 2022 Mining Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the August and September 2022 Mining Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Schedule of online registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be announced later. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination as well as the previous ones who have not taken their Oath of Professional will be announced later. – Rappler.com