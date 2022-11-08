RESULTS: November 2022 Customs Broker Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 873 out of 1,879 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 873 out of 1,879 passed the Customs Broker Licensure Examination given by the Board for Customs Brokers in Manila, Cebu and Davao this November 2022.

The members of the Board for Customs Brokers who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Samuel C. Bautista, Chairman; Hon. Nenette T. Dagondon and Hon. Albert V. Cruz, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

From December 19 to December 23, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the November 2022 Customs Broker Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2022 Customs Broker Licensure Examination are the following:

— Rappler.com