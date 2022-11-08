RESULTS: October 2022 Nutritionist-Dietitian Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 719 out of 1,114 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 719 out of 1,114 passed the Nutritionist-Dietitian Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nutrition and Dietetics in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Zamboanga last October 2022.

The members of the Board of Nutrition and Dietetics who gave the licensure examination are Virgith B. Buena, chairman; Imelda A. Agdeppa and Rhoda Joy R. Buenviaje, members.

The results were released in five working days from the last day of examination.

From December 12 to December 16, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the October 2022 Nutritionist-Dietitian Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the October 2022 Nutritionist-Dietitian Licensure Examination are the following:

