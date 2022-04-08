RESULTS: April 2022 Pharmacist Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 678 out of 1,870 takers passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 678 out of 1,870 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this April 2022. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 15 dated April 8, 2022.

The members of the Board of Pharmacy who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Adelina C. Royo, officer-in-charge; and Dr. Mildred B. Oliveros and Mr. Anthony Aldrin C. Santiago, members.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examination.

From May 23 to May 26, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the April 2022 Pharmacist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the April 2022 Pharmacist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Below is the full list of the performance of schools:

– Rappler.com