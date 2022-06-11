RESULTS: May 2022 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 6,616 out of 9,729 takers passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6,616 out of 9,729 passed the Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last May 2022. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 04 dated June 10, 2022.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Elsie A. Tee, chairman; Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Zenaida C. Gagno, Marylou B. Ong, Merle L. Salvani and Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz, members.

On July 15, July 18-22 and July 25-28, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the May 2022 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the May 2022 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Below is the full list of the performance of schools:

– Rappler.com