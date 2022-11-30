RESULTS: November 2022 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 18,529 out of 24,903 passed the Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this November 2022.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Elsie A. Tee, chairman; Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Zenaida C. Gagno, Marylou B. Ong, Merle L. Salvani and Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz, members.

On January 9 – 13, January 16 – 20 & January 23 – 27, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the November 2022 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the November 2022 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com