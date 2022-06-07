RESULTS: June 2022 Physical and Occupational Therapist Licensure Examinations

Congratulations to all the passers!

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 564 out of 1,032 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination and 88 out of 247 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, and Pampanga this June 2022.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Eduardo R. Peregrino Jr., chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan, and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examinations.

On July 7-8 and July 11-15, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal,

Notice of admission (for identification only),

2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag),

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top-performing schools in the June 2022 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top-performing school in the June 2022 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2022 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the two (2) highest places in the June 2022 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers and performance of schools:

– Rappler.com