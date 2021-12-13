RESULTS: December 2021 Physical And Occupational Therapist Licensure Exams

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 978 out of 1,418 passed the Physical Therapist Licensure Examination and 283 out of 400 passed the Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and San Fernando this December.

The members of the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy who gave the licensure examinations are Pollyana G. Escano, Chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan, and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Members.

The results were released in four working days from the last day of examinations. From January 17 to January 28, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

The top-performing schools in the December 2021 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top-performing schools in the December 2021 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the December 2021 Physical Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the December 2021 Occupational Therapist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of successful examinees:

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com