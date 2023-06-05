RESULTS: April 2023 Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 6 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 6 passed the Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Manama, Bahrain last April 2023.

The Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy is composed of Eduardo R. Peregrino, Jr., Chairman; Raul G. Agustin, Bernadette M. Reyes, Delia R. Pabalan and Rolland Lyle D. Duque, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The performance of schools in the April 2023 Physical Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

