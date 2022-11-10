RESULTS: October 2022 Physician Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 3,826 out of 5,958 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,826 out of 5,958 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2022. The results of examination with respect to 18 examinees were withheld as per PRC Resolution No. 1565, 1579, 1580, 1583 s.2022 and Board Resolution No.13 and 14 s.2022.

The members of the Board of Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Godofreda V. Dalmacion, chairman; Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Dr. Zenaida L. Antonio, Dr. Martha O. Nucum, Dr. Efren C. Laxamana and Dr. Joanna V. Remo, members.

The results were released in six working days from the last day of examination.

On December 22 – 23, December 26 – 29, 2022 and January 2 – 5, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the October 2022 Physician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the October 2022 Physician Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

– Rappler.com