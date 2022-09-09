RESULTS: September 2022 Physician Qualifying Assessment – Foreign Medical Professionals

Only one out of nine examinees passed. Congratulations!

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 9 passed the Physician Qualifying Assessment – Foreign Medical Professionals given by the Board of Medicine in Manila this September 2022.

The two-day qualifying assessment was held in PRC Manila premises using the Computer-Based Licensure Examination System and results were released on the last day of examination.

The members of the Board of Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Chairman; Dr. Zenaida L. Antonio, Dr. Godofreda V. Dalmacion, Dr. Efren C. Laxamana, Dr. Martha O Nucum and Dr. Joanna V. Remo, Members.

– Rappler.com