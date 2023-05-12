RESULTS: April 2023 Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 4 out of 14 examinees passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 4 out of 14 passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Manama, Bahrain; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and in Doha, Qatar last April 2023.

The Board of Psychology is composed of Ms. Miriam P. Cue, chairman; Ms. Imelda Virginia G. Villar and Hector M. Perez, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com