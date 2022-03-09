RESULTS: March 2022 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 36 out of 112 examinees passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination. Congratulations!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 36 out of 112 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in Cebu and Tacloban this March 2022.

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examination are Mr. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Chairman; Dr. Orestes P. Monzon, Mr. Bayani C. San Juan and Ms. Ma. Jesette B. Canales, Members.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

On April 8, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the March 2022 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

Below is the full list of successful examinees:

– Rappler.com