RESULTS: June 2023 Radiologic and X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 385 out of 1,237 passed the Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination and 35 out of 131 passed the X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 385 out of 1,237 passed the Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination and 35 out of 131 passed the X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this June 2023.

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examinations are Hon. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Chairman; Hon. Orestes P. Monzon, Hon. Bayani C. San Juan, Hon. Ma. Jesette B. Canales and Hon. Roland P. Conanan, Members.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examinations.

On August 2 – 4 and August 7, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the June 2023 Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the June 2023 X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2023 Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination are the following:

– Rappler.com