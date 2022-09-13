RESULTS: September 2022 Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 356 out of 626 examinees passed the Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination. Congratulations to the passers!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 356 out of 626 passed the Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Tacloban this September 2022.

The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination are Ofelia C. Binag, Chairman; Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan, and Pilar M. Torres-Banaag, Members.

The results were released in three working days after the said examination.

From November 14 to November 15, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps, and 1 piece short brown envelope.

All registrants are likewise required to submit an original copy of Surety Bond for three years (with certificate of good standing from the Insurance Commission), minimum amount of which is P 20,000, with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) as Obligee.

For government employees, no Surety Bond is required, but instead, submission of a notarized original Certificate of Employment showing that such appraiser license is an eligibility requirement of his/her employment from their respective offices.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

