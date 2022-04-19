RESULTS: April 2022 Real Estate Broker Licensure Exam

PRESS RELEASE: 584 out of 954 pass the April 2022 real estate broker licensure exam

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 584 out of 954 passed the Real Estate Broker Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Tacloban this April.

The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination are Ofelia C. Binag (inhibited), Chairman; Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan, and Pilar M. Torres-Banaag, Members.

The results were released two working days after the said examination.

The top-performing schools in the April 2022 Real Estate Broker Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2022 Real Estate Broker Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of successful examinees:

From June 17 and June 20 to June 22, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

submission of Original Surety Bond, minimum amount of which is P20,000, with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)/Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) as Obligee



Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com