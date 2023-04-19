RESULTS: April 2023 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 581 out of 1,328 passed the Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination. Congratulations to the passers!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 581 out of 1,328 passed the Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Tacloban this April 2023.

The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination are Ofelia C. Binag, chairman; Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan, and Pilar M. Torres-Banaag, members.

The results were released in two working days after the said examination.

From June 14 – 16, and June 19 – 21, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope and submission of Original Surety Bond, minimum amount of which is P 20,000.00, with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)/Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) as Obligee.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the April 2023 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the April 2023 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

