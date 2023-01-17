RESULTS: December 2022 Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1 out of 17 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 17 passed the Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila and Cebu last December 7, 2022 (Written) and January 9-13, 2023 (Revalida).

The Board of Real Estate Service is composed of Hon. Ofelia C. Binag, chairman; Hon. Rafael M. Fajardo, Hon. Jose Arnold M. Tan and Hon. Pilar M. Torres-Banaag, members.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

From February 27 to February 28, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

– Rappler.com