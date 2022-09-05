RESULTS: August 2022 Sanitary Engineer Licensure Exam

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 67 out of 189 passed the Sanitary Engineer Computer-Based Licensure Examination given by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in Manila last August 2022.



The members of the Board of Sanitary Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Corazon De los Reyes-Romero, Chairman; Engr. Graciano B. Calayan, Jr. and Engr. Anthony Jerome M. Lara, Members.

The three-day examination was held in PRC-PICC premises using the Computer-Based Licensure Examination System and results were released within two (2) working days from the last day of examination.



From November 2 to November 3, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.



The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.



The top performing school in the August 2022 Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

See the full list of successful examinees below:

– Rappler.com