RESULTS: February 2022 Social Worker Licensure Exam

PRESS RELEASE: 533 out of 1,211 pass the February 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 533 out of 1,211 passed the Social Worker Licensure Examination given by the Board for Social Workers in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga in February 2022.

The members of the Board for Social Workers who gave the licensure examination are Lorna C. Gabad, Chairman; Rosetta G. Palma, Fe J. Sinsona, and Ely B. Acosta, Members.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examination.

The top-performing schools in the February 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the February 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of successful examinees in the February 2022 Social Worker Licensure Exam:

From April 11 to April 12, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com