RESULTS: September 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,955 out of 4,723 passed the Social Worker Licensure Examination given by the Board for Social Workers in Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this September 2022.

The members of the Board for Social Workers who gave the licensure examination are Lorna C. Gabad, Chairman; Rosetta G. Palma, Fe J. Sinsona and Ely B. Acosta, members.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

Schedule of online registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be announced later. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the September 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the September 2022 Social Worker Licensure Examination are the following:

