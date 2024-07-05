RESULTS: June 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: A total of 137 elementary teachers out of 274 examinees and 252 secondary teachers out of 478 examinees pass the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 137 elementary teachers out of 274 examinees (50.00%) and 252 secondary teachers out of 478 examinees (52.72%) successfully passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers given last June 18, 2024 in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers – Elementary are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers – Secondary are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com