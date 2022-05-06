Bulletin Board
board exam results

RESULTS: April 2022 Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 55 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 55 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila last April 2022.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who conducted the Technical Evaluation are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, member.

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com

