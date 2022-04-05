RESULTS: March 2022 Veterinarian Licensure Exam

PRESS RELEASE: 288 out of 607 pass the March 2022 veterinarian licensure exam

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 288 out of 607 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Examination given by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, and Tuguegarao last March.

The members of the Board of Veterinary Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Ma. Elizabeth D. Callanta, Chairman, and Dr. Maximino M. Montenegro, Member.

The results were released in two working days from the last day of examination.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date.

The top-performing school in the March 2022 Veterinarian Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the March 2022 Veterinarian Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Vet0322 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

On April 29 and May 2, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. – Rappler.com