SEIPI event to tackle updates, future of Philippine electronics industry

This is a press release from the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Incorporated.

The Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Incorporated (SEIPI) is proud to announce its upcoming event, the 1st Quarter General Membership Meeting and Partner of the Industry Awards on February 23, 2024, at The Palms Country Club, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila.

Themed “Charting the Future of the Industry Through Robust Economic Initiatives,” this event promises to bring together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and experts to discuss critical issues and opportunities facing the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

The event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including a keynote message delivered by Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director-General Tereso Panga; industry updates, and welcome remarks from SEIPI President Dr. Danilo Lachica.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the industry’s future with presentations from esteemed leaders such as Grupo EMS chairman and CEO Perry Ferrer, AVP and corporate relationship management head Dennis Magbatoc of PLDT, Analog Devices’ country manager Miles Ramirez, and Allegro Microsystems Philippines Incorporated managing director Jackerthor Sadie.

One of the event’s featured segments is the Partner of the Industry Awards, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of the Philippine electronics industry.

This event is made possible by SEIPI’s Annual Business Partners including First Gen, Globe Business, ACEN, Meralco, PLDT Enterprise, and Aboitiz Power.

In addition, this event is sponsored by: Berde Renewables, BSI, Moog, Northstar Technologies, SGS, AyalaLand Premier, Bry Air, Greenphils Incorporated, MPower, Omniversal Assurance Agency Corporation, Savii, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Ark One, and Alveo.

Registration for the event is still open, and interested attendees may register via this link.

For inquiries and further information, please contact Mary Tayag at mary.tayag@seipi.org.ph. – Rappler.com