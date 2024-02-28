Seven Lakes Komiks Festival to be held in San Pablo, Laguna

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The festival aims to promote Filipino komiks by fostering a reading culture in the Southern Tagalog Region

The following is a press release from the Seven Lakes Komiks Festival.

Seven Lakes Komiks Festival is a komiks convention situated in San Pablo, Laguna to be held on May 11, 2024 at Casa San Pablo. Its advocacy is to promote Filipino komiks by fostering a reading culture in the Southern Tagalog Region.

Mission

Seven Lakes is a komiks-forward event. The goal is to develop San Pablo City into a hub for komiks creators in the Southern Tagalog Region by providing an annual gathering and selling space for komiks creators, where they could showcase their works and encourage people outside of San Pablo to come by and experience the city’s rich cultural heritage.

It seeks to address the state of komiks-selling and -making in a welcoming and open environment. There will be on-the-ground forums for artists to share their works with fans and other fellow creators. The organizers want to focus on creating a connection with the local community not only through making physical books available, but by exposing people to the craft through talks and workshops from select speakers.

Vision

The organizers see Seven Lakes Komiks Festival as a hub for creators from the South, and a pilgrimage for fans and makers. With their partnership with Komikero Komiks Museum, they seek to foster a stronger reading culture in the local community, as well as highlight new creators and works through thoughtful dialogue. They believe in bridging the gap between the old and the new, and continuing the efforts of spreading a reading culture outside NCR.

Who are the organizers?

They are a team of komiks creators who believe that they can bring something different to the convention scene with their combined years of experience selling and making events. Most are situated in San Pablo, while some have southern roots.

Kevin Ray Valentino – GLG Founding Member, former Komikero Artists Group, Bakokak with Gerry Alanguilan, The Raw Wings

Enzo Vega – GLG Founding Member, former Komikero Artists Group member

Jason Torres – former Komikero Artists Group member

Lyle Belsonda – Laguna-based Multimedia Artist

Josel Nicolas – Windmills, Dylan and Joan, Doc Brick, original BLTX team

Jon Zamar – Komikon Founder/Organizer, Codename: Bathala, Digmaang Salinlahi\

JP Palabon – Former Komiket Team, Puso Negro

AJ Bernardo – Death be Damned, Patay Kung Patay, Crime Fighting Call Center Agents

Location

Seven Lakes Komiks Festival will be hosted by Casa San Pablo, a bed and breakfast and event space located at Gomez Compound, Colago Avenue, San Pablo City, Laguna.

May 11, 2024

10 am to 7 pm

Program

On-the-Spot Character Design Contest

Seven Page Komiks Challenge

Randy Valiente Talk

Julius Villanueva Talk

Reading Komiks by Macoy and Ardie Aquino

AGW Komiks Making Workshop by Adam David, Apol Sta. Maria, and Josel Nicolas

Musical performances

Benjiao

Pet School

Exclusive releases

Untitled Gerry Alanguilan Komiks

– Rappler.com