Sheila Coronel delivers 2022 Adrian Cristobal Lecture

This is a press release from Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas.

Journalist Sheila Coronel will deliver a talk entitled, “Marcos and Memory: The Past in our Future” on Saturday, February 26 at 9am (Manila time) via the Facebook Page of the Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL). Coronel is this year’s guest speaker at UMPIL’s 2022 Adrian E. Cristobal Lecture.

The Adrian E. Cristobal Lecture Series was established by the Cristobal family, in collaboration with the UMPIL or the Writers’ Union of the Philippines. It aims to honor the intellectual legacy of the late renowned writer and former UMPIL chairperson.

Coronel’s abstract reads: “Marcos is dead and finally buried but we are still struggling with his legacy. Like a hungry ghost, he lays claim to our memories, torments our dreams, and feeds on our hopes. Will we appease or exorcise him?”

Coronel began her journalism career in the twilight of the Marcos dictatorship. She has reported and written about the Philippines since the 1980s and is co-founder of the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism. In 2003, she received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for her journalism. She is currently the Toni Stabile Professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

In each Cristobal lecture, a renowned Filipino intellectual delivers a keynote speech on a topic related to a current sociopolitical condition in the country or cultural development. Past lecturers include Gemino Abad (2011), Virgilio Almario (2012), Resil Mojares (2013), Reynaldo Ileto (2014), Solita Monsod (2015), Marites Vitug (2016), Alfred Yuson (2017), Soledad Reyes (2018), Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo (2019), Antonio Carpio (2020), and Ninotchka Rosca (2021).

For more information, visit the UMPIL Facebook page or email lasanchez@up.edu.ph.

– Rappler.com