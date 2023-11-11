PLDT, Smart expand teaching strategies of Las Piñas SPED teachers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PLDT and Smart have bolstered the teaching strategies of Special Education (SPED) teachers in Las Piñas City to help them respond and interact more effectively with students who have disabilities.

“PLDT and Smart advocate using technology for good. We believe that digital technology can be a great equalizer. Together with our partners, we support digital inclusion initiatives that aim to open opportunities for those who are in unique circumstances,” said Stephanie Orlino, AVP and Head of Stakeholder Management at PLDT and Smart.

Facilitated by ATRIEV, the prime Information and Communications Technology (ICT) specialist non-profit organization that empowers persons with visual impairment through technology-enabled assistive programs, PLDT and Smart launched the first Disability Sensitivity and Mobile Accessibility Usage Workshop for teachers. Tucked under the Infoteach program, the activity also supports the celebration of the National Teacher’s Month and the World Teachers’ Day.

Working with the DepEd – Division of Las Piñas City, more than 20 SPED teachers from elementary and high schools across the city participated in the training. The first part covered disability sensitivity where participants learned appropriate terms to refer to persons with disability. The interactive course also shared practical tips on assisting students with visual, speech, and mobility impairments.

The afternoon session centered on mobile accessibility with the help of TalkBack, an Android-native screen reader application. The trainers who have visual impairment themselves demonstrated angle gestures and two-part swipes that help persons with disability navigate their devices. Teachers also tried operating the onscreen keyboard to write messages and fill out forms and search boxes.

The Infoteach program underscores PLDT and Smart’s efforts to help the nation meet UN Sustainability Development Goal 10 on reducing inequality by empowering and promoting the social, economic and political inclusion of all, including persons with disabilities. It also helps underscore the PLDT Group’s commitment to innovation and digital inclusion, and to assist in the government’s key digitalization efforts. The PLDT Group is a founding member of the Digital Infrastructure pillar of the presidential Private Sector Advisory Council or PSAC. — Rappler.com