Get your ultimate K-drama fan experience from St. Scho Manila’s workshop series on K-drama

Deep dive into K-Dramaland and discover the secrets behind the making of your favorite Korean dramas in this once-in-a-lifetime workshop series meant for every die-hard fan and anyone who wants to add depth to their binge-watching sessions.

For the first time, St. Scholastica’s College Manila, through its Center for Continuing Education and Development and the School of Arts and Sciences-Department of Communication, is offering the Secrets of Korean Drama Workshop Series on March 11, 12 and 18 via Zoom.

Prof. Amor Aljibe, a media practitioner and a part-time faculty at St. Scho, will bring her decades of experience in the film industry and her love for K-drama to the three-day, three-hour online workshop that will show participants how K-dramas can teach them good and compelling storytelling.

The workshop series will also dissect the K-drama formula of crafting relatable characters and their transformation, creative story premises and riveting plots.

Open to anyone aged 18 and above, the workshop requires participants to have watched the K-drama series “Itaewon Class,” “Crash Landing on You” and “Under the Queen’s Umbrella.”

Registration fee is P3,000 for regular participants, P2,500 for students, and P1,500 for St. Scho students and alumnae. Attendees who complete the workshop will receive a certificate of completion.

The workshop has two schedules (9 am and 1:30 pm) and each is offering only 30 slots. Interested participants can book their slot through this link: https://forms.gle/hf5TLwrCmc96fnvVA. For more information on the workshop series visit http://bitly.ws/z2EI.